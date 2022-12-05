Natixis Sells 263,786 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Natixis lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 263,786 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in American International Group were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,285,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,855,000 after purchasing an additional 150,098 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 215,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

