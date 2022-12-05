Natixis Sells 50,063 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Natixis decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,063 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 103,848 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $79.25 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

