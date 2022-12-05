Natixis Takes $1.71 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Natixis bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.