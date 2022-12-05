Natixis Trims Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Natixis decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,503 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,057,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Bank of America cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

Shares of FLT opened at $193.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.74. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

