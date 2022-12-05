Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,765,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,257,000 after purchasing an additional 143,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Newell Brands by 94.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $12.99 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

