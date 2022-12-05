News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in News were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in News by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in News by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in News by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

News Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.