Northern Trust Corp Acquires 274,912 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,912 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $73,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,766 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

