Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 678,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $79,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $426,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 31.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

NYSE RGA opened at $144.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.83 and a twelve month high of $148.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

