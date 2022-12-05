Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $79,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $871,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $240.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

