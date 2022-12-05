Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,423,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $77,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $902,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 105,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $57.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83.

