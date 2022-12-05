Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $83,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $43,796,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,529,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.86.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial Price Performance

In other news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $235.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.58. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

