Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 883,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,285 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $72,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

