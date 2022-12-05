Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $80,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Graco by 28.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $70.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

