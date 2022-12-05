Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,376,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,284,576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $83,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 118.1% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 11,517.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PCG opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

