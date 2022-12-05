Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $77,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $166.79 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $275.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

