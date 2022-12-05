Northern Trust Corp Has $71.41 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,092,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,563 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $71,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after buying an additional 921,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $81,970,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,520,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,886,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $76,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

