Northern Trust Corp Has $76.41 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $76,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 10.7 %

Zscaler stock opened at $128.99 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $332.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

