Northern Trust Corp Has $78.23 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $78,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 41.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 273.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,425,000 after buying an additional 58,178 shares during the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $19,432,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 14.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $212,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

NYSE RNR opened at $187.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $189.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.