Northern Trust Corp Has $79.79 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $79,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Black Knight by 62.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,163,000 after buying an additional 3,874,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,309,000 after buying an additional 134,522 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Black Knight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Black Knight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after buying an additional 117,985 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,399,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,282,000 after buying an additional 259,590 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $61.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

