Northern Trust Corp Has $80.68 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 469,994 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $80,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $75.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.