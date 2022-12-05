Northern Trust Corp Has $83.57 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,108 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $83,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 91.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 11,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 138,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 3.0 %

FBHS opened at $63.58 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.