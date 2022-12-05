Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $82,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 594.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $44,303,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Chemed by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $524.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.67. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at $59,027,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,040. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

