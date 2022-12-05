Northern Trust Corp Purchases 331,972 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,972 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $81,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2,075.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 204,740.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HRB opened at $42.38 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

