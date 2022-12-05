Northern Trust Corp Purchases 6,858 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $82,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.55.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSTR stock opened at $172.52 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.44 and a 200 day moving average of $151.31.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

