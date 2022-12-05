Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $76,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 89.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 87.2% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $249.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.42 and its 200 day moving average is $213.72. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $261.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.