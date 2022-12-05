Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,388,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $72,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,211,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,167,000 after purchasing an additional 374,693 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,489,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Shares of DXC opened at $28.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

