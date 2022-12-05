Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,600 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,967,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $75,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of UGI by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in UGI by 140.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE UGI opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

