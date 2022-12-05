Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,899 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872,325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,899 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $81,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.94) to GBX 1,500 ($17.94) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,600 ($19.14) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

