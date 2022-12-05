Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,646 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,646 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $73,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 40.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 358,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 40.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,705.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,884,492 shares of company stock valued at $41,852,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

