Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,716 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $77,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 42.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 53.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 39,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

HealthEquity Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.