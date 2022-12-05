Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,944 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,944 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $82,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SAP by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in SAP by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SAP by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 54,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in SAP by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.0 %

SAP opened at $112.03 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.