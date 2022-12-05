Northern Trust Corp Sells 45,524 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,524 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $79,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after buying an additional 13,859,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after buying an additional 2,877,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after buying an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after buying an additional 897,586 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

