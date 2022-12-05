Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,751 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $79,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $278.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $282.22.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total value of $195,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,930 shares of company stock worth $26,864,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

