Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,037,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,879 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $76,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after buying an additional 1,873,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 27.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,427,000 after purchasing an additional 881,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NWL opened at $12.99 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

