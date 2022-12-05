Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.62%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

