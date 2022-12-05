Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Novavax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Novavax by 128.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,839,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $16.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.76. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $236.50.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

