OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Increased by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,842,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 824,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 741,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,443,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

