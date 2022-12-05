Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 895,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $80,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 123.3% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Okta by 49.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Okta by 22.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 768.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 74.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Okta stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $244.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

