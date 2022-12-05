OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average is $149.67. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

