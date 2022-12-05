OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.