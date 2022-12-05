Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.82. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
