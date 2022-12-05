Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,254 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $76,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
