PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 13,054 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAYW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,613,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,564,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 650,330 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.64. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

