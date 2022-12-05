PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys 10,515 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Atomera were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atomera by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atomera by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atomera by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Atomera by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.49. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,156 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $51,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,156 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $51,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,890 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $97,854.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,231 shares of company stock valued at $167,669. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

