PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys 10,515 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Atomera were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atomera by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atomera by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atomera by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Atomera by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atomera Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ ATOM opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.49. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
