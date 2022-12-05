PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $228,000 Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 835,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 140,724 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $19.04 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,925.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,684 shares of company stock worth $1,271,426. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEN. BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

