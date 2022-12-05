PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $257,000 Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,030 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $40.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.