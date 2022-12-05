PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $258,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

PECO stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 448.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

