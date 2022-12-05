PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWUP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.
PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of PWUP stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.
About PowerUp Acquisition
PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.
