PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 126,426 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 550,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 123,972 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

HMLP stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

