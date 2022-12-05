PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,828,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,020,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCM opened at $10.29 on Monday. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

About Sound Point Acquisition Corp I

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

